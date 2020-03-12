SPOONER– Spooner Memorial Library has cancelled all events and programs at the library until further notice, as of March 12, "to protect the most vulnerable in our community."
The library itself remains open, and the library said in an announcement that it has taken the precaution as recommended by the Washburn County Health Department, along with the following steps:
> All patrons and staff who are coughing, sneezing, feverish, or have new respiratory difficulties are asked to stay home until they are well.
> Clorox wipers are available at computer stations for patrons to wipe down after use.
> Hand sanitizer is available for use at all tables and the front desk.
> Signage is in place to show proper hand washing and prevention measures.
> Some chairs have been removed so as to encourage social distancing.
Questions or concerns can be addressed to Director Angie Bodzislaw, 715-635-2792 or spoonerlibrarydirector@gmail.com.
