Spooner Area School District was notified by the Washburn County Health Department on the evening of October 21 that a student at Spooner High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are in contact with the Washburn County Health Department to ensure the necessary steps are taken to protect the health of our students and staff," the district said in a statement. "Under the direction of the Washburn County Health Department, the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be excluded from on-campus activities until they have been determined by the Health Department or a physician to no longer be infectious."
Students and staff who interacted closely with the individual during school or extracurricular activities will be contacted by the health department and given specific instructions. Close contacts (those who were within 6 feet of the individual for greater than 15 minutes during the infectious period) of the individual will be quarantined from on-campus activities for 14 days past the date of last exposure and will monitor for symptoms.
School staff have identified those students, and contact has been made with their families.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and may include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pain, headache, and new loss of taste or smell.
COVID-19 is a virus that can spread two days before an individual shows symptoms and can be spread by infected individuals who never show symptoms (asymptomatic).
"Thus, it is ever important for all students and family members to closely watch for symptoms that are outside of their 'normal' and stay home if ill," the district said. "If symptoms occur, please contact your medical provider to request COVID-19 testing."
The district recommends the following to slow the spread of COVID-19: Stay home when ill. Wear a mask when in public if physically able. Wash hands frequently with soap and water, use hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable. Clean frequently used surfaces such as door knobs, tables, etc. Limit nonessential travel, events, large gatherings, or contact with non-household members as much as possible.
"We all need to continue to do our part to slow the spread and keep our students safe," the district said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.