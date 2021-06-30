SPOONER- Spooner Health’s 13h annual golf outing fundraiser will be held on August 11 at Spooner Golf Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A boxed lunch will be handed out before the outing begins with light appetizers following. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for Community First – Washburn County.
Community First – Washburn County is a coalition of several human service agencies, coalitions, organizations, and individuals collaborating to provide support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by providing care packages and meals. Their upcoming projects include building community gardens throughout Washburn County, having a Books & Bread pop-up pantry event this summer, starting jail and residential pantries, and continuing to offer care packages for those in need.
There are several ways for community members and businesses to participate during the Golf Scramble.
A per-person fee is charged for the 18-hole golf scramble, power cart, dinner, and a sleeve of balls. Prizes will be awarded for the mulligan raffle, hole events, course games, and a putting contest. A portion of the fee is tax deductible.
Pre-registration is required. Emily Stariha can be contacted at estariha@spoonerhealth.com for a brochure
