SPOONER- Spooner Health continues to deliver safe, high-quality care with its annual community flu shot clinics.
The flu shot clinics this year will be by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the the Washburn County Fairgrounds, Oscar Johnson Center, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 8 and 22.
Attendees must register ahead of time by visiting www.SpoonerHealth.com/FluShot or by calling 715.939.1609. Spooner Health’s Community Flu Shot Clinics are open to the public for anyone ages 3 and up.
Most insurance policies cover flu shots. An insurance card is needed for verification.For those without insurance, cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health said it is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
