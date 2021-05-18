SPOONER– Pfizer has been approved to distribute its vaccine to all individuals ages 12 and older. Spooner Health will hold one vaccine clinic on May 26 (with a second dose on June 16) for interested individuals 12 and older.
Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present. Individuals aged 18 and older who still would like to get a vaccine are strongly encouraged to attend this clinic as well.
Interested individuals can sign up online at SpoonerHealth.com/Vaccine. Registration will open on Wednesday, May 18, at 3 p.m.
Why vaccinate ages 12-17?
No quarantine!
Fully vaccinated individuals who are considered a close contact to someone with
COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they do not have any symptoms. Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts still need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and if any single COVID-19 symptom develops, the individual needs to isolate and get tested.
Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to be excluded from school or activities if a family member (or close contact in a sport or activity) has symptoms or is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, so long as the fully vaccinated individual does not have any symptoms. That also includes summer camp, family reunions, vacations, etc.
All fully vaccinated individuals are required to follow illness exclusion and testing protocols for their school, workplace, and/or extracurricular activities if they develop symptoms or become ill regardless of vaccination status.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging.
Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
