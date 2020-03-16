SPOONER— Spooner Health has made the difficult decision to update its visitor policy until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spooner Health said on Monday, March 16.
Effective Tuesday, March 17, Spooner Health is allowing one visitor per one patient at one time. All visitors and patients will be screened for COVID-19 upon registration, and all visitors and patients must enter through the emergency department entrance (effective Wednesday, March 18).
“These protective measures will help prevent the spread of this virus,” the hospital said.
All meetings and events at the hospital have been cancelled until further notice.
“However, we continue to provide high-quality care through our emergency department, inpatient services, and outpatient services,” Spooner Health said. “Please continue to monitor our Facebook page for more updates.”
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
