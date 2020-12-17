SPOONER – Spooner Health made history with hospitals around the country by receiving its first supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It was delivered for distribution to frontline healthcare workers on December 17.
The first recipients of the vaccine include Mark Van Etten, MD, John Berlin, APNP, Travis Breitenfeld, RN, Jill Andrea, RN, and Tim Bassett, RPH.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a great first step in the timeline of recovering from this pandemic,” said Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health. “These are unprecedented times, and I could not be more thrilled that the first supply that we received covers all of our frontline workers here at Spooner Health. It is only a matter of time before our friends, family, and community members are also receiving the vaccine and hope beyond this pandemic is achieved.”
The impact of COVID-19 for Washburn County and beyond has been huge. At Spooner Health, services were temporarily closed, and visitors were restricted. Healthcare workers faced unknown challenges daily as numbers continued to rise alarmingly high in Washburn County. However, those challenges will not immediately go away with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We must remain vigilant as a community with continued support of public health policies which include wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and staying home when ill,” said Dr. Van Etten, medical director of Spooner Health. “This is an important milestone and together with the arrival of the vaccine, there is even greater confidence that this pandemic will end and as a community, we will be stronger.”
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine: www.SpoonerHealth.com/COVID19.
