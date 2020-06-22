SPOONER– Spooner Health has received a 2020 Healthcare Organization of Distinction Award from Huron | Studer Group for demonstrating significant success in employee engagement (95th) percentile for 2020.
“In working with the Spooner Health team, I have seen this engagement firsthand in the commitment they have to their patients, each other, and their community,” said Lisa Reich, coach and director with Huron/Studer Group. “Their dedication to quality healthcare is felt with every interaction. I am so proud we are able to recognize them for continued excellence.”
Healthcare Organization of Distinction awards are presented quarterly to a select group of partner organizations from Huron’s Studer Group business. To be eligible for an award, an organization must demonstrate overall improvement in areas such as patient satisfaction, and employee and physician engagement.
“We are very proud of this recognition by the Huron/Studer Group. Since 2011, we have scored above the 90th percentile for employee engagement,” said Mike Schafer, CEO. “This recognition is a result of our commitment to excellence for both our patients and our employees.”
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
Huron
Huron is a global consultancy that helps its clients drive growth, enhance performance, and sustain leadership in the markets they serve. The company partners with them to develop strategies and implement solutions that enable the transformative change for them to own their future.
Huron’s Studer Group business partners with healthcare organizations to implement effective strategies for advanced leadership, talent acquisition, and cultural development. For more information: www.huronconsultinggroup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.