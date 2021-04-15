SPOONER- Due to a lower demand in the area, Spooner Health will be closing its public vaccination clinic soon. Spooner Health consulted with Washburn County Public Health, and the department is confident they can meet the demands of the county moving forward.
Since Spooner Health was receiving the Pfizer vaccine, the upcoming clinic scheduled on April 21 may be the last opportunity for those wishing to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals aged 16 and up, so Spooner Health encourages anyone who is 16 or 17 or who is 18 and older and has been wanting the Pfizer vaccine to sign up online at SpoonerHealth.com/Vaccine. Registration opens on Thursday, April 15, at 2 p.m.
Washburn County Public Health will continue to deliver approved vaccines for individuals 18 and older.
With the upcoming closure of the Spooner Health public vaccination clinic, individuals 16 to 17 will need to seek vaccination with their medical provider or at one of the community-based vaccination sites in the region. Starting Tuesday, April 20, a community-based vaccination clinic carrying the Pfizer vaccine will be opening in Rice Lake. Other area sites include Eau Claire and Superior.
Community members can keep up to date with the latest vaccine clinic news on Spooner Health’s Facebook page (@SpoonerHealth) and at www.SpoonerHealth.com/Vaccine.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging.
Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
