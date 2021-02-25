SPOONER- In order to better serve the community, Spooner Health is announcing an improved vaccine clinic scheduling update.
Appointment scheduling for public COVID-19 vaccine clinics will not open until Mondays at 9 a.m. for clinics being held that week.
"We are not guaranteed to receive the amount of vaccine we request from the state, and we will not know how much vaccine we will receive for the week until the Friday before registration opens," Spooner Health said.
A public announcement will be posted on its Facebook page (@SpoonerHealth) and website (www.SpoonerHealth.com) and will be sent to the Spooner Advocate and DrydenWire if a vaccine clinic is not being held the next week by Friday at 5 p.m. Otherwise, appointment scheduling will open Mondays at 9 a.m. for clinics being held that week.
People can schedule online by visiting www.SpoonerHealth.com/Vaccine.
"We do not have a wait list and you will not be able to schedule an appointment before registration opens," Spooner Health said. "Phone calls for registration will not be accepted – please do not call Spooner Health to register for the vaccine clinics.
"We will have a limited amount of vaccine available each week. Appointments are required for vaccination at Spooner Heath and are on a first-come first-serve basis."
Spooner Health along with Indianhead Medical Center and Washburn County Health Department are continuing to focus their efforts on vaccinating the 65 and older population.
"If you are not over the age of 65, you will not be eligible for a vaccine at any of the above vaccinating entities," Spooner Health said. "Once a critical mass of the 65 and older population has been vaccinated, we will open vaccination to the next eligible groups. K-12 institutions and childcare providers will be coordinating with local and state health officials to schedule vaccination when vaccine supply allows."
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.