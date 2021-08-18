SPOONER- Spooner Health’s 13h annual golf outing fundraiser made a major comeback after taking a year off due to COVID-19. Wanting to give back this year and with a huge outpouring of support, Spooner Health was able to raise $6,000 for Community First – Washburn County.
Community First - Washburn County is a coalition of several human service agencies, coalitions, organizations, and individuals collaborating to provide support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by providing care packages and meals. Their upcoming projects include building community gardens throughout Washburn County, having a Books & Bread pop-up pantry event this summer, starting jail and residential pantries, and continuing to offer care packages for those in need.
“On behalf of the founding members of Community First Washburn County, we appreciate the community’s support and excitement as we continue to work together to serve the community in creative ways," said Angie Bodzislaw, one of Community First's founders. "Our community is healthier when we work together.”
With COVID-19 still being very present in the community, Spooner Health added extra precautions to better ensure the safety of all golf outing participants. There was no formal dinner or awards program, and all events were held outside.
Twenty-six teams participated, and 23 sponsors contributed to the overall success of the event at Spooner Golf Club.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
