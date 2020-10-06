SPOONER– Spooner Health has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey.
The award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Employee Engagement.
The award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period over a one-year period.
In 2009, Spooner Health partnered with Studer Group, an outcomes-based healthcare consulting firm, to begin its Commitment to Excellence journey.
Since then, Spooner Health said, it has created a culture of service excellence throughout all aspects of the organization.
“Additionally, Spooner Health empowers managers and employees alike to connect to worthwhile work and develop professionally through leadership and employee development days,” Spooner Health said. “This evidence-based leadership model also encourages regular rounding with managers and employees, True Colors® training to all employees, and a culture of respect and trust.”
“The caregivers and staff of Spooner Health touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care.
“I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work, and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement,” he said.
According to Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.
“I am honored to work beside such outstanding healthcare heroes here at Spooner Health,” he said. “This award truly reflects the dedication that both managers and employees put in to uphold the organization’s standards of excellence in order to deliver better patient care for our community.”
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a 20-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health said it is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
Press Ganey
Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey, and its solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement.
The company said it works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.
