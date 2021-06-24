SPOONER– Spooner Health’s COVID-19 testing site will be closed to the public effective July 5. The site will remain open for pre-procedural testing only.
The closure is due in large part to lack of demand for COVID-19 testing in Washburn County. With a successful vaccine roll-out, the need for COVID-19 testing has decreased dramatically, the hospital said.
“I am proud that Spooner Health was able to provide such an important and in-demand service during the height of the pandemic," said Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health. "I know our mobile testing really helped keep care close to home, so our community members did not have to travel far. COVID-19 is still very present, however, so we are still urging individuals to seek testing elsewhere if it is needed.”
Individuals who are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 and need a test can contact their primary care provider. They also can complete an e-visit through Essentia Health by visiting www.essentiahealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-testing/.
They do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health to complete an e-visit.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging.
Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
