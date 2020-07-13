Spooner Health
Julie Hustvet

SPOONER– Spooner Health will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on August 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spooner Civic Center.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate: 800.REDCROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Maple Ridge.

“Spooner Health is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues, and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

Spooner Health

Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health said it is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.

