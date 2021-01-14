SPOONER– As more hospitals, clinics, and assisted living facilities receive their allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, Spooner Health has successfully administered 229 sets of doses to Phase 1A in Washburn County which included hospital employees and frontline community providers including Minong EMS (emergency medical services) and Gordon/Wascott EMS.
Dentists, pharmacists, clinic providers, and public health employees who will be administering mass community vaccinations were also included in Phase 1A.
“It was a privilege to be one of 26 hospitals chosen in the first distribution rollout," said Mike Schafer, CEO, Spooner Health. "We had a plan with a variety of scenarios depending on the number of vaccines we received, and everyone was really excited when we found out we had enough to cover above and beyond our employees.”
The vaccine distribution started on December 17 and as of Wednesday, Jan. 13, the second booster shot was administered to 100% of all those who received the vaccine – making over 200 people in Washburn County 95% protected from contracting COVID-19.
“As a volunteer for Minong EMS, I was thrilled to get the COVID-19 vaccine," said Monica Moen, Minong EMS volunteer. "We are faced with so many unknown circumstances when we respond to a call that this is just another added layer of protection to ensure that our community members in need receive the best care.”
What is on the horizon? As the Wisconsin Department of Health anticipates rolling out the next phase to include groups like firefighters, teachers, and other non-healthcare essential workers, Spooner Health plans on assisting Washburn County Public Health in their community vaccination efforts. Community members who are interested in updates regarding community vaccinations can visit Washburn County Public Health’s Coronavirus Outbreak page at Coronavirus Outbreak. Frequently asked questions about the vaccine can be found at COVID-19 Updates | Spooner Health.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging.
Spooner Health is committed to excellence by delivering high-quality healthcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.