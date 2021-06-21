SPOONER– After having a tiny, outdoor event last July as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Spooner FFA Chapter was thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments from the past year at their annual chapter banquet held earlier this month at the Track’s Restaurant in Spooner.
FFA members received awards for their activities and heard from guest speaker Jackie Rosenbush, Wisconsin State FFA Sentinel.
The 2020-21 chapter officers presiding over the banquet were President Kristina Aschbacher, Vice President Matt Vosberg, Secretary Brynn Bambenek, and Treasurer Isaac Hopke.
Greenhand Degree
The Greenhand Degree was awarded to younger FFA members who have been involved in chapter activities, are developing a supervised agricultural experience program, and have gained a better understanding of the FFA organization.
Greenhand degrees were awarded to Ava Aronson, Alyssa Bambenek, Zoe Bartle, Sevanna Burke, Cheyenne Gregor, Maddie LaPorte, Nina Sprenger, Peyton Steines, Ande Thompson, Ella Vanacker, Emma Voeltz, and Natalie Vosberg.
Alyssa Bambenek excelled in developing her leadership, citizenship and cooperation skills, earning her the Star Greenhand this year.
FFA Degrees
The Chapter FFA Degree is the second level of FFA membership, and the highest degree a chapter can grant. Second- or third-year FFA members who have already earned the Greenhand degree, continued their involvement in FFA activities at the chapter level and above, and have improved their SAE project are eligible for the degree. Lexi LaPorte and Maddie West were awarded chapter degrees.
As a result of Matt Vosberg’s involvement at the chapter and state level in representing the chapter, he was awarded the Star Chapter Degree this year.
In addition, he will receive his State FFA Degree at the state convention in July, and Jackie Rosenbush was recognized for earning her American FFA Degree this past fall at the National FFA Convention.
That is a tremendous accomplishment for all of the members.
Special awards
Special awards were also announced at the banquet. On the district level, Cheyenne Gregor and Matt Vosberg were awarded their plaques for their first-place finishes at the District FFA Leadership Development Event, Cheyenne in Extemporaneous Speaking and Matt in Employment Skills.
The 2021 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award was presented to Matt Vosberg for his scholarship, commitment, and work ethic in agriculture.
At the state level, Matt Vosberg was announced as the Sectional Winner for both his Sheep Production and Outdoor Recreation proficiencies. He is a gold medalist and a State Finalist in the Outdoor Recreation area. He will receive his silver and gold pins, sectional plaques, and state finalist awards at the State FFA Convention in Madison this July.
Brynn Bambenek also will be recognized at the State FFA Convention, receiving the State Three Star Leader Award for her work on the National Chapter Award application.
The chapter has not yet heard the results of the National Chapter Award nor the Food for America Award that it applied for.
Senior awards
Senior FFA members were recognized and awarded scholarships.
Scholarship winners were: FFA Chapter Scholarships – Kristina Aschbacher, $250; Brynn Bambenek and Matt Vosberg, $200 each; Shell Lake-Spooner FFA Alumni – Matt Vosberg, $300, Kristina Aschbacher and Brynn Bambenek, $250 each; Shell Lake Shipping Association – Kristina Aschbacher, Brynn Bambenek, and Matt Vosberg, $300 each.
Officers
The 2021-22 officers were installed at the close of the banquet. The chapter officer team for next year includes: President Isaac Hopke, Vice President Lexi LaPorte, Secretary Alyssa Bambenek, Treasurer Maddie LaPorte, and Reporter/Sentinel Peyton Steines.
