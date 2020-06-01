SPOONER– The Spooner Farmers Market is set to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.
“We will be announcing all of our precautions the closer we get,” Lei Jerry said on the market’s Facebook page. “We are working our butts off to get everything in place.
“I can tell you customers will not be allowed to touch anything only the vendors and social distancing will be in place.
“Once we get closer and have everything lined up we will announce it.
The market is hoping to include crafters also.
