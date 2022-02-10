Farmer's Market

Pictured (L-R): Compeer Financial Officer Jake Greenberg and Spooner Farmer’s Market members Nikki Halverson, Stacy Hall and Nancy Lundberg.

 Contributed

The Spooner Farmer’s Market received a $1,000 grant from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, to support marketing, technology or educational efforts.

