The Spooner Farmers Market has been awarded a $1,000 grant for the second year from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America. Fund for Rural America is a giving program through Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative. The grants support 80 farmers market organizations, with funding up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts, totaling $88,429. This is the fourth year Compeer Financial has offered these grants. Twenty-two of this year’s farmers markets are located in the metropolitan areas of Cook County, Ill., Hennepin and Ramsey counties in Minnesota and Milwaukee County.
“Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Compeer Financial Senior Corporate Giving Specialist Karen Schieler. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities – rural, suburban and urban alike.”
Grants to farmers markets will directly impact 3,122 people and 4.2 million shoppers who use the markets. Twenty-four farm vendors also received up to $500. The application for 2023 funding will be in February next year.
