SPOONER– Spooner United Methodist Church has raised $3,750 to build a well for a clinic and women’s correctional facility in Zamtan, Zambia – enough money for the labor and parts to complete one well.

The funding was raised with donations and prayers, said Billie LaBumbard, a local organizer of the effort.

Betty Tshala, a friend of the church and a nurse known through United Methodist mission work, has agreed to be on-site and oversee the digging.

“We like to do local and international projects every year,” LaBumbard said. “This project was brought to our attention as greatly needed. We praise God that we can help.”

The church also is collecting items for the Afghan refugees and will be sponsoring a missionary in Reynosa, Mexico.

For more information on projects: LaBumbard, missionbillie@gmail.com, or United Methodist Church, SpoonerUMC.org.

