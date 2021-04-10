SPOONER– The Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 13th annual Jack’s are Wild: Food and Wine Tasting Benefit this year on Thursday, May 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Benefits Maple Ridge
The benefit will be held in support of Maple Ridge Care Center’s plans of building a gorgeous outdoor patio and garden area for its residents featuring a relaxing lawn and bench area, planting beds, butterfly garden, and a walkway throughout.
Maple Ridge Care Center is a 75-bed skilled nursing facility that offers long-term, short-term, rehabilitation, respite, and end-of-life care.
It provides on-site services with access to physicians, hospital/hospice services, and physical, occupational, speech, and restorative therapies.
It also provides orthopedic and wound care, as well as diabetes and respiratory management.
Pine Brook to host
This year’s event will be located at the picturesque Pine Brook Farm, a spacious indoor and outdoor venue.
The amount of space at Pine Brook Farm will allow plenty of room for social distancing while still providing an intimate atmosphere for guests, the organizers said.
About the event
"The evening will feature delectable food presented by local restaurants and merchants, as well as wine and craft beer from places near and far that are sure to please your palate,"the organizers said.
Music will be performed by The Songsmiths, and guests will have a chance to win game prizes and raffle drawings.
Because keeping social distancing and the safety of guests a top priority, the Chamber sell a limited number of tickets this year.
Sponsorships
The Chamber is looking for generous sponsors and talented local merchants and food vendors to join in making this year's event one for the books.
For more information on how to help make Maple Ridge Care Center's project a reality for its residents and how to share treats at the 13th Annual Jacks are Wild: Food & Wine Tasting Benefit: Spooner Chamber of Commerce, 715.635.2168 or info@spoonerchamber.org. The Spooner Chamber of Commerce is located at 122 North River St., Spooner, WI 54801.
