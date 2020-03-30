A new group has formed through Facebook to lend a helping hand as the COVID-19 moves through.
Here is the group, as described by one of its members. More information is at the Spooner Care Facebook page.
Spooner Cares
First of all we are area residents – most of us living working in and around and doing business in Spooner and Shell Lake-Sarona.
We started because of a prompting from God, listening to His Word. We are trying to be about looking out for the needs of others. Being the hands and feet of Jesus. We saw how as this thing started to unfold, that the vulnerable in our community, particularly the elderly, would not be able to get groceries, run errands, etc., and we wanted to be practical help with those needs.
We then put our plan out there and told people what we were wanting to do; the community responded eagerly by volunteering to serve the needs. We are a conduit. Share the needs on our page, and we’ll find the help for the need.
This way, we can be real-time help right away. But mostly, we are encouraging people to be the awesome Spoonerites that they are! Connecting and checking in with the people directly around you.
If we all do that, we will have everyone in the county covered by people nearby. Neighbors being neighbors as Scripture says, “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” It’s about unselfishness.
While we wait for things to change rapidly, the need came about that health care professionals were getting low or completely out of PPE [personal protection equipment]. We saw a Facebook post from a hospital where the CFO showed how to sew protective masks.
We checked with some local health care facilities and went ahead with the plan using her pattern. Within hours we had people volunteering to sew. We had businesses discounting fabric. We had residents donating material and money and elastic. It was beautiful!
Just over the weekend 100 masks have already been made!
The need is huge. Other communities of people started reaching out to us for masks. While we are currently trying to serve the needs of Washburn County, we are also making contacts in starting mask making in other communities. Our hope is that everyone will do what they can do in their own area.
Maybe this will blossom and we’ll be able to provide many people that need masks with one. We are also getting ideas on filtering materials within the masks. Everyone in the group is doing their bit. Whether that’s picking up masks from the makers, experimenting with patterns, securing materials, answering the many interactions on the site, praying. We’re all in.
This is how we would love to see this continue. Becoming aware of the needs and then the needs being met.
We also are expressing and encouraging biblical truths and encouragement during this uncertain time. We are lovers of Jesus and wish to convey His messages to people. Love, comfort, peace, and His salvation message.
As COVID-19 changes and evolves we will adapt and serve the needs of our communities the best to our ability in real time. We understand that with the state likely being shut down today we will do what we can do while obeying the mandate the best we can.
We have reached 13,700 and had 5,222 engagements on our page. People obviously are receptive to our message, and I think it brings comfort to people to know that there will be people there for them in their time of need. Being the hands and feet of Jesus.
