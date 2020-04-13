SPOONER– COVID-19 is forcing changes to everything in our lives.
Addie Erdmann is the executive director of the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce. Her enthusiasm for the area is strong. But like many others, she is working at home this week as the dark shadow of COVID-19 wraps itself around Spooner and Washburn County.
“At the moment, yes, I’m home,” she said during a phone interview. “The Safer at Home order is in place in April.”
Like the rest of the world, Washburn County has slowed down as people and business take a break during the pandemic. Unfortunately, that means that Erdmann’s job gets more complicated, as events are cancelled and postponed.
“Yes, we’ve already had our food event scheduled for April 16 postponed,” she said. “That was going to be held at the Spooner Civic Center. It will be rescheduled.
“Our Economic Development event at the Heartwood Center was supposed to be April 1, and that was postponed. Our fishing opportunities, the area ATV trails … we’re kind of on pause right now.”
There is a big difference between a pause and a cancelation, and Erdmann is hopeful that that eventually many that eventually many scheduled events be held.
“There are a lot of unknowns right now,” said Erdmann. “We’re just playing it by ear. A lot of different bills are being talked about to help out. It is crazy. There are so many different projections, from the end of April into fall. Nobody knows for sure.”
“A lot of people are working from home, or worse, laid off. I feel too, for the parents who are still working full time, but now have kids with schools closed.”
Many businesses have shut their doors during the pandemic.
“We have no specific number so far,” she said. “We have a meeting next week to talk through some things. Some business doors are still open for food and such, there are a lot of online sales getting started even by locals.”
And there is a push to buy gift cards to help our neighbors, she reported.
Hopefully, no business doors will remain closed.
“I haven’t heard specific businesses say that,” said Erdmann. “But they could be closed a month or three months.
“I want to extend a huge thank you to the whole community, the business owners, and residents, who are pulling together. It doesn’t happen everywhere. I think it is more in rural areas.
“As freaky as it is now, it is cool to see us pull together in different ways, from churches to stores, as we, for the most part, carry on our lives.”
