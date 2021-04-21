SPOONER– The Spooner Area Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1790 Scribner, on Thursday, April 22, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All safety guidelines will be followed, including mandatory mask-wearing.
The American Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors to meet the needs of patient care so the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies which may help coronavirus patients who are in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
The American Red Cross also has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution and are now asking that individuals postpone their donation for 14 days following the diagnosis of COVID-19 or have had a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 or have had any symptoms of the virus in the last 14 days.
The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone who has received the vaccination should know the name of the manufacturer (i.e. Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson) to determine eligibility. In most cases no deferral time is needed for those who have received the vaccine.
Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Please schedule an appointment: 800.733.2767 or RedCrossBlood.org (enter Spooner).
