The Spooner Area Youth Hockey Association (SAYHA) has partnered with the Wisconsin Lumberjacks and entered into a lease with the current owners of the Spooner Civic Center to operate the Civic Center for at least the next three years.
SAYHA and its partner, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks, are 100% responsible for operating the building and the different portions of it. They also will gain any revenues from the different areas of the building such as the gym and restaurant. Additionally, 1,138 solar panels have been installed on the roof of the building which will help with utility costs of the building.
"The Spooner Civic Center has been an anchor of the community for over 30 years, and SAYHA has been the consistent user of the facility," the SAYHA said. "By partnering with the Wisconsin Lumberjacks, the Civic Center can fulfill its true potential of being run by the community for the community. Stay tuned for a date for an open house later this summer!"
The Spooner Civic Center brings tourism into the community during the slower winter months. To quote a main street business owner, “I forgot how busy we can be in the winter when there is a tournament or junior game – it is fantastic!”
Additionally, community members may rent portions of the Civic Center for weddings, retirement parties, bridal showers, baby showers, and more, and civic groups such as Boy Scouts may use the space at no cost to their group upon scheduling with the Civic Center.
"The possibilities are endless," the groups said.
SAYHA and the Wisconsin Lumberjacks will continue the gym as it is with the 24/7 access. The walking track will again be a donation-only format and open to all community members during normal hours of operation.
Doug and Sophia Lein, owners of the Lumberjacks, will own and operate the bar and restaurant business. They are making some exciting changes and will be open later this summer. Updates and announcements will be on the Hank’s Up North Facebook page
The ice was taken out in March of 2020 as soon as the hockey season was shut down due to the COVID pandemic. The ice will be returning this September in time for the Lumberjack’s Season Opener and youth hockey camps. SAYHA’s season will begin in October and the Learn to Skate Program will be back for any child in the community to learn to skate. The website www.SpoonerCivicCenter.com will list the event schedules as they are firmed up.
With the building being operated by SAYHA and the Lumberjacks, no employment positions will transfer from the previous ownership. An ice facilities manager with more than 40 years of experience will be joining the Civic Center this fall. Watch social media pages will list future job postings.
"SAYHA and the Lumberjacks want to help our community businesses bounce back after the pandemic, therefore they will be offering significant reductions in banners and dasher boards from now until August 15th, 2020," the groups said. Sponsorship packages also are available for dasher boards, zamboni wrap, and other opportunities that include website and Facebook ads. After August 15 the prices will go up. Current banners will remain up until August 15.
