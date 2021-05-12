SPOONER– A 62-year-old man from the Spooner area died from a crash with train cars on Tuesday, May 11.
The Spooner Police Department was dispatched to Roundhouse Road near Rustic Lane for a report of a car striking railroad cars.
The driver, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other occupants were in the car.
Roundhouse Road and Wild Rivers Trail were closed to traffic temporarily.
North Ambulance Service, Washburn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washburn County Coroner's Office, and Spooner Fire Department assisted at the scene.
A crash reconstruction is being conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
"No other information will be released at this time, pending completion of the investigation," said Spooner Chief Jerry Christman.
