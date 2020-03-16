The Spooner Advocate/Weekender North office is closed to the public at this time.
"We value the health of our customers and our employees," said General Manager Paul Mitchell. "As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
"We're still working, still doing business, and still bringing you the news," Mitchell said. "But we are limiting contact between our employees and the public as much as possible.
Watch the paper and the Advocate's website for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. All stories related to the pandemic are available for anyone to read and not subscriber-only.
