June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin, and to help celebrate it a Wisconsin Cheese Curd sale will be held. The Tri-County Dairy Promoters were not able to put on the 40th annual dairy breakfast this year due to COVID-19. So instead the dairy promoters have organized a cheese curd sale at the four grocery stores in Washburn County.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12. Ellsworth Creamery Cheese curds will be featured in a special discount purchase offer. Patrons will need to pick up a coupon (while supplies last) when they enter the store which can be redeemed upon checking out.
“We anticipate that more than 1,200 pounds of Wisconsin Cheese curds will be purchased that day,” the event’s organizers said.
The grocery stores are Schmitz’s Economart in Spooner, Al’s Market in Shell Lake, Gary’s Grocery in Birchwood, and Henson’s Country Foods in Minong.
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will provide funds for the cheese sale. It is anticipated that ice cream promotions will be featured later this summer.
Note: A few seconds in the microwave enhances the curds’ flavor and texture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.