Joseph and Thomas Jarrell were excited to be at the statewide speaking competition.

Brothers Joseph and Thomas Jarrell competed at the statewide speaking contest on March 4 during the Wisconsin Land and Water Conference in Green Bay. They represented Northstar Community Charter School in Minong.

Joseph earned a second-place trophy in his division with his speech about wetlands. Thomas received a third-place trophy with his speech on invasive jumping worms.

“What a great accomplishment for these students to achieve at a young age,” said the Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department. “They are the ones that we need to keep awareness of natural resources moving forward into the future!”

