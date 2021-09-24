On Sept. 30, UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” series will host community member Jim Adams, who will share how he and his family members dealt with the final two years of his wife’s struggle with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease. The presentation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Per UW-Eau Claire's campus mask guidelines, masks are required indoors for all attendees.
After his wife, Diane, passed away, Adams wrote “Other Me’s,” a self-published memoir consisting of reflective daily journals and memory care facility notes. He chronicles the progression of Diane’s physical and mental symptoms, including Capgras syndrome, which caused her to believe there were multiple versions of her husband, including several malevolent imposters.
Adams is a former aerospace engineer and retired Chetek High School math, science and computer science teacher. He is a volunteer community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association and a support group facilitator for the Barron County Aging and Disability Resource Center. He and his wife were married for 52 years.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series, contact Dr. Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.