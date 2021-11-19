TREGO– The first year of the two-year, $17.7 million interchange project in Trego will be completed this month.
Another leg of the project will be finished with the opening of the southbound lanes of Hwy. 53 in Trego, expected to be on Friday, Nov. 19, a welcome happening for those traveling in and through the area during three big events of the weekend: deer hunting, shopping, and gathering with friends and family.
Traffic on the freeway has been restricted to one lane in each direction on the northbound lanes, which will continue to carry traffic heading north.
Temporary traffic signals at the US 53 intersection with US 63/Liesch Road and a reduced speed limit – 55 mph on US 53 and 45 mph on US 63 – will remain in place until a new US 53 interchange opens next year.
Construction on the two-year project to address safety and operational issues along US 53 began in March. The project includes:
> Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road, now known as Mackey Lane, to existing US 63.
> Relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail.
> Constructing a new grade-separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63.
> Constructing a new west frontage road from Mackey to County E.
> Constructing turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections including Mackey and O’Brien and Ross roads.
> Construction for 2021 will conclude this month, with work in 2022 beginning in spring and concluding in fall. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Information regarding the project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/us53trego/.
