SPRINGBROOK– In a time when riots and calls to “defund the police” have shaken up America, Jeff Moore and his wife, Roxanne, have a far different view of the men and women behind the badge. In this case, the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Without the men in blue, Jeff, 61, would not be here today.
The Moores got the chance to meet with the two officers on August 13 in Spooner.
Jeff, a 1977 Spooner High School graduate, and Roxanne, SHS Class of 1976, have been together since the days of disco as high school sweethearts.
They know without Troopers Pat Kraetke and Mark Messa that their decades-old love story may have ended at 9 a.m. on May 13.
“We’re so thankful for everything,” said Roxanne. “We look at the State Patrol in a whole different light. All the stars aligned that day.”
“There are just not the words,” Jeff told the officers. “You can say thank you, but that just doesn’t do it. You’d have to know what’s in my heart.”
On May 13, Jeff, a logger, was on the job site near Springbrook. Suddenly he collapsed in the middle of the road.
“Jeff had just picked up wood and come out,” said Roaxanne. “Normally he would have been in his machine, and he would have died.”
“I was out in the woods near Springbrook with my son, Travis,” recalled Jeff. “I guess I just dropped.”
It was not a heart attack. When he served in the US Marine Corps, Jeff said they spotted a small heart defect.
“It was a birth defect,” he recalled. “But it wasn’t a heart attack, and I have never had a problem before. Never. They called it cardiac arrest but said they will probably never know what exactly happened. They told me I have a really strong heart.”
“With cardiac arrest, the heart stops, the organs stop,” added Roxanne. “But the doctors say he is healing with lightning speed.”
But Jeff’s outcome may have been very different if things had gone a bit different that morning.
As fate would have it, two State Patrol officers, Pat Kraetke and Mark Messa, were in the area, only about four miles away when they heard the 911 call from the logging site.
“We were up there planning training when Pat heard the call come in from Town Hall Road,” recalled Messa. “We weren’t far away, so we headed up there.”
Arriving on the scene, the officers, trained in CPR, worked on Jeff trying to save his life.
“We performed CPR close to 20 minutes, and it felt like a lot longer,” said Messa.
Jeff came out of it with a broken sternum and ribs as the officers frantically worked, finding no pulse or heartbeat.
“He got some broken ribs, but they did it right, perfectly,” gushed Roxanne. “They brought him back.”
“It was awhile before I wanted to sneeze,” said Jeff, laughing.
“We had to do hard chest compressions. It was bad,” said Kraetke. “You had no pulse for at least 15 minutes.”
Jeff was flown by helicopter from in back of the old Springbrook School to the hospital at the University of Minnesota.
Roxanne, learning of the emergency, was frantic.
“I kept asking if they had a pulse yet, and the answer was always no, not yet.”
But Jeff eventually did come to and made it to University of Minnesota. He was a bit confused for a time, but there apparently was no brain damage as often happens in such cases.
“It was 17 long days before I could see him,” said Roxanne.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, reported the officers, take CPR training every other year.
Jeff is recovering at home now. He and Roxanne live near Greenfield Road outside of Spooner.
“I do rehab now three days a week,” said Jeff. “I work out and I’m feeling good. I feel ready to get back to work.”
And Jeff and Roxanne both gratefully acknowledged that without officers Kraetke and Messa he probably wouldn’t have survived to return home to his job, his friends, his wife, and family.
“They worked on him, he was shocked with a defibrillator at the scene. It was just so lucky that they were close by,” said Roxanne. “Like I said, all the stars aligned.”
