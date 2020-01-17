Snow shoveling

Slushy snow makes for heavy snow shoveling work. 

 (Chris Hardie photo)

Area schools are sending students home early on Friday, ahead of the storm bearing down on the region.

Birchwood

All after-school activities for today have been cancelled. This includes the high school girl's and boy's basketball games at New Auburn, middle school girl's basketball practice, and Saturday morning Bobcat Bouncers.

Rescheduled: The high school basketball games will now be played this coming Monday, Jan. 20, at 5:45 p.m. (JV Boys and Varsity Girls) and 7:15 p.m. (Varsity Boys).

School is still on contingent upon the storm. If there happens to be any changes, school families will receive a phone message and it will be posted again on Facebook.

Northwood

Students were off today with it being a professional development day for staff. However, after-school events and sports are cancelled for tonight.

Shell Lake

School is closing at 2 p.m. today.

Spooner

Dismissal times at Spooner are: SES 1:08 p.m.; SHS 1:16 p.m.; SMS 1:31 p.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments