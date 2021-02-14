School bus

Looking ahead to temperatures expected to be -25 to -20 at the time children would be at bus stops, and wind chills to -50 possible, some local schools have delayed or closed school for Monday, Feb. 15.

As of Sunday night, the following are scheduled:

Birchwood School

Birchwood School will have a two-hour delay.

Northwood School

Northwood School has a scheduled day off.

Shell Lake Schools

Shell Lake has a scheduled day off.

Spooner Schools

Spooner Area School District will be closed due to the extreme cold. Before and after school activities are cancelled, with the exception of the regular Board of Education meeting.

Other schools

Among the other area schools closed on Monday are Hayward, Rice Lake, Solon Springs, Superior, Washburn, and Winter. Monday is a scheduled off day for a number of area schools, including Siren, Webster, and Cumberland. 

