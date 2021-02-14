Looking ahead to temperatures expected to be -25 to -20 at the time children would be at bus stops, and wind chills to -50 possible, some local schools have delayed or closed school for Monday, Feb. 15.
As of Sunday night, the following are scheduled:
Birchwood School
Birchwood School will have a two-hour delay.
Northwood School
Northwood School has a scheduled day off.
Shell Lake Schools
Shell Lake has a scheduled day off.
Spooner Schools
Spooner Area School District will be closed due to the extreme cold. Before and after school activities are cancelled, with the exception of the regular Board of Education meeting.
Other schools
Among the other area schools closed on Monday are Hayward, Rice Lake, Solon Springs, Superior, Washburn, and Winter. Monday is a scheduled off day for a number of area schools, including Siren, Webster, and Cumberland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.