Rain on June 28-29, 2020
Portions of Wisconsin got hammered with rain overnight on June 28-29. Here is the 12-hour radar estimated totals ending at 5 a.m. The National Weather Service out of Duluth said the weather system resulted from an "MCV spinning just west of Duluth." An MCV is a mesovortice or a mesoscale convective vortex, a low pressure area with circling vortex of wind.

