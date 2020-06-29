Portions of Wisconsin got hammered with rain overnight on June 28-29. Here is the 12-hour radar estimated totals ending at 5 a.m. The National Weather Service out of Duluth said the weather system resulted from an "MCV spinning just west of Duluth." An MCV is a mesovortice or a mesoscale convective vortex, a low pressure area with circling vortex of wind.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.