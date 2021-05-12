Project includes centerline and edge line marking in 14 of Northwest Region’s 20 counties
To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.04 million contract for pavement marking on highways in 14 of the Northwest Region’s 20 counties. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 17, in Trempealeau County.
Sir Lines-A-Lot of Edina, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for the project. Work will entail longline marking of centerlines and edge lines and special marking of words, arrows, stop bars, diagonals, curbs and crosswalks.
Longline marking is planned in the following counties:
Ashland: US 2.
Buffalo: WIS 25, WIS 35, WIS 37, WIS 88 and US 10.
Douglas: WIS 27.
Dunn: WIS 40 and WIS 79.
Eau Claire: WIS 12, WIS 93 and US 12.
Jackson: WIS 54 and US 12/WIS 27.
Pepin: WIS 25.
Pierce: WIS 35 and WIS 128.
Polk: WIS 35, WIS 48, WIS 65, US 8 and US 63.
Rusk: WIS 73.
St. Croix: Carmichael Road, WIS 65, WIS 128 and US 12.
Taylor: WIS 13.
Trempealeau: WIS 93, WIS 95, US 10 and US 53.
Washburn: WIS 70 and US 63.
Special marking is planned in the following counties:
Dunn: WIS 40, WIS 79 and WIS 85.
Eau Claire: Various highways.
St. Croix: WIS 65 and I-94 ramps.
Taylor: WIS 13, WIS 64 and WIS 102.
Highways will remain open, but work will result in lane closures. Marking on busier segments will be completed at night.
Work is scheduled for completion in October.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.