The Spooner Advocate, Sawyer County Record, Price County Review, and Ashland Daily Press are teaming up to kick off the first annual poll where their readers vote for the best business across categories.

The ballot is available for three months on bestofthenorthwoods.com, and results will be published in the Best of the Northwoods special insert in the four newspapers.

Readers vote for the best in different subcategories, which are grouped into different sections: Bites & Pours, No Place Like Home, Rest Your Head, Shopping/Services, and Activities/Sports & Recreation.

“Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Northwoods spot? Let us know!” the print and digital newspapers said.

How it works

Best of the Northwoods has two phases. The first is the Nomination Period on March 11-31 where readers can nominate their favorite business, bar, restaurant, spa, etc. Once that period closes, the submissions will be tallied and narrowed to the top finalists that received the most nominations under each category.

Then from April 19 to May 9, the Voting Period will be held for readers to vote on who deserves the Best of the Northwoods awards.

Once the voting is over, the winners will be published in the Best of the Northwoods special insert in the Spooner Advocate, Sawyer County Record, Price County Review, and Ashland Daily Press.

Winning

What will the winners get?

“For an entire year, you get to boast that the people of the Northwoods communities think you are the best!” the newspapers said. “Lots of bragging rights. Other perks include a plaque to showcase at your business, a custom sticker to show off your win, and your name will be published in our Best of the Northwoods special insert (in print and online).”

“Remember, it’s a readers’ poll so you have to get your fans to first nominate you and then vote for you,” the papers said. “We have plenty of advertising opportunities to better drive nominations and votes for yourself and get people to associate you as the Best of the Northwoods. Contact your sales representative to learn more.”

More information

To vote or for more information: apg-wi.com/contests/best_of_the_northwoods.

A social media kit also is available for businesses.

