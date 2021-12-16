A powerful wind storm swept through Wisconsin and the upper Midwest overnight, with multiple reports of downed trees, branches and power lines throughout the state.
In particular, the storm destroyed buildings and downed power lines across the city of Stanley, but police said no injuries were reported.
In a 2:44 a.m. Facebook post, the Stanley Police Department wrote that there was "so much devastation" in the community, but no injuries had been reported.
The wind storm that swept through Wisconsin were part of an unprecedented December weather system that included record-high temperatures across the state and a mid-December tornado warning for a powerful, multi-state storm system.
The National Weather Service reported that strong wind gusts of around 50 to 60 mph were still possible Thursday morning, but that winds will gradually weaken through the morning. A high wind warnings expired at 6 a.m. for the state's western counties and at 9 a.m. for eastern counties.
NWS officials said Thursday morning that there are multiple reports of downed trees, branches and power lines throughout the state.
Power utility We Energies reported Thursday morning that more than 75,000 customers in Wisconsin are without power. Alliant Energy reported 884 outages affecting more than 30,000 customers across the Upper Midwest, mostly in Wisconsin and Iowa.
The highest measured wind speeds overnight were found in the eastern part of the state, with the Sheboygan Airport recording wind gusts of 66 mph. The Kenosha Airport recorded 64 mph gusts while General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee saw gusts of 63 mph. Madison's Dane County Regional Airport recorded gusts of 56 mph while Rock County Airport in Janesville saw winds of 47 mph.
The NWS office in La Crosse reported that the storm was "the most 75+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts in a day since 2004." NWS officials tweeted that the storm damage would have been "much, much worse" had trees not already lost their leaves for the winter.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday night that there was a potential 911 outage for about 300 people, but service was restored overnight.
Storm rolls through Great Plains overnight
Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest overnight, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa.
Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, killing the driver.
The National Weather Service said the storm was shifting north of the Great Lakes into Canada on Thursday, with high winds, snow, and hazardous conditions continuing in the upper Great Lakes region.
There were more than 20 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa.
More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning in Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Kansas.
