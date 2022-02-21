Snowstorm

BARRON - The National Weather Service out of the Twin Cities has issued snowfall predictions for the Midwest as of Monday morning, Feb. 21.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the snow totals have shifted west. By the time the snow exits the region, much of the area will end up with 4 or more inches of snow. The area near Hayward and Washburn County is expected to see 8 to 12 inches.

Area schools closed due to the weather included Birchwood, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, Northwood and Solon Springs (with no evening or after-school activities).

The fluffy snowfall could see winds of 25 to 35 mph, leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. NOAA says the final snow depth will be less as snow settles and compacts.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, NOAA predicts snow to become more widespread as the system broadens out and exits the region toward the evening. The highest snowfall amounts are across east-central Minnesota, with a broad area of 4 to 6 inches elsewhere. Winds will be north at 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the evening. Temperatures will fall below zero Tuesday night, with wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

Accumulating snow will cause travel impacts Monday through Tuesday night, with two waves of heavier snow and breezy winds. NOAA says to expect severe delays, accidents or spin-outs, plowing and road treatment and airport delays.

NOAA cautions people to stay indoors if necessary, as vehicular travel is not advised; to pack a winter supply kit that has warm clothes, cell chargers, water and a flashlight; and to stay tuned to local news stations for updated storm information and road conditions. If you must travel, plan extra time to reach your destination.

The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511, or visiting 511wi.gov.

