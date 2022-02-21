...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches, with
up to 19 inches along the South Shore of Lake Superior. Gusty
winds, especially around Lake Superior will cause blowing and
drifting. Near white-out conditions close to Lake Superior at
times.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Areas
closest to Lake Superior are at higher risk for near white out
conditions at times due to lake enhanced banded snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight
into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first will occur this morning into
this evening with a break in snow intensity tonight. The
second will occur on Tuesday with the snow diminishing in
intensity Tuesday night. The snow should be dry and fluffy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
BARRON - The National Weather Service out of the Twin Cities has issued snowfall predictions for the Midwest as of Monday morning, Feb. 21.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the snow totals have shifted west. By the time the snow exits the region, much of the area will end up with 4 or more inches of snow. The area near Hayward and Washburn County is expected to see 8 to 12 inches.
Area schools closed due to the weather included Birchwood, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, Northwood and Solon Springs (with no evening or after-school activities).
The fluffy snowfall could see winds of 25 to 35 mph, leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. NOAA says the final snow depth will be less as snow settles and compacts.
Tuesday, Feb. 22, NOAA predicts snow to become more widespread as the system broadens out and exits the region toward the evening. The highest snowfall amounts are across east-central Minnesota, with a broad area of 4 to 6 inches elsewhere. Winds will be north at 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the evening. Temperatures will fall below zero Tuesday night, with wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
Accumulating snow will cause travel impacts Monday through Tuesday night, with two waves of heavier snow and breezy winds. NOAA says to expect severe delays, accidents or spin-outs, plowing and road treatment and airport delays.
NOAA cautions people to stay indoors if necessary, as vehicular travel is not advised; to pack a winter supply kit that has warm clothes, cell chargers, water and a flashlight; and to stay tuned to local news stations for updated storm information and road conditions. If you must travel, plan extra time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511, or visiting 511wi.gov.
