Snowshoe

The Spooner Memorial Library and WASHCO Outdoor Social Group will host a snowshoeing event at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Trego Trail on Highway 63 to snowshoe the loop.

Meet at the Trego Trail and dress for the weather. To register, visit spoonerlibrary.org/events.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments