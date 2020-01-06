RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials have identified the snowmobilers who died in an Oneida County lake.
Two snowmobilers died and a third survived after their sleds hit open water on Lake Nokomis about 3 a.m. Sunday.
The men were on separate snowmobiles when they hit thin ice and then plunged into the water, Sheriff Grady Hartman said Monday
David Erdman, 31, of Hubertus, and Kurtis Shernell, 27,of Hustisford, died. Twenty-six-year-old Austin Zillmer, of Sussex, was able to make it out of the water and called 911. The sheriff did not know Zillmer's condition.
Hartman said it's not yet known whether alcohol was involved in the deaths.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lincoln County dive team, among other agencies.
