The National Weather Service is advising that a snowy, blustery storm will blow in on Friday into Saturday, Jan. 17-18.
"Widespread amounts of 6 inches or more of snow possible," the NWS said. Wind-driven snow could worsen driving conditions, especially on Saturday.
