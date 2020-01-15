Weather for January 17-18, 2020
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

The National Weather Service is advising that a snowy, blustery storm will blow in on Friday into Saturday, Jan. 17-18.

"Widespread amounts of 6 inches or more of snow possible," the NWS said. Wind-driven snow could worsen driving conditions, especially on Saturday.

