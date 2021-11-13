Weather for Nov.13-14, 2021
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

The snow shovels may need to be brought out of storage on Sunday, Nov. 14, as a clipper system moves through the region on Saturday into Sunday.

While eastern Minnesota could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, Northwest Wisconsin is expected to see less, in the 1- to 2-inch range, though Ashland and Iron counties could see more, said the National Weather Service out of Duluth.

"The worst conditions are expected this evening, and snow will end across the region right around sunrise on Sunday," the NWS said on Saturday morning.

