Weather for December 30
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

Round two of some crazy winter weather is on its way.

Rain and some freezing rain predominated in the local area during the first round on Saturday, with some more rain on Sunday, but the story for Monday is snow – and lots of it for some areas.

The prediction for Washburn County as of Sunday afternoon is that the northern half of the county will get 4 to 6 inches while the southern half could get a couple more, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas to the north and east, especially in the snow belt along Lake Superior, could get a foot or more.

