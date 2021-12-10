SPOONER – Spooner Area School District has received agency reports and the results of environmental testing conducted by three separate environmental health and safety companies into the epoxy smell in the middle school on Nov. 10 that forced the evacuation of the school and sickened approximately 60 people, some with carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.
The school has been closed since then by order of the Spooner Fire District while the cause is investigated, and the district said in a press release on Friday, Dec. 10, that “The most critical piece of this matter continues to be the health and safety of our students and staff members. Some additional investigation is needed before we can be assured that the building can safely be reopened for students and staff members.”
“There has been a lot of interest and excitement about students resuming some face-to-face interaction with their teachers and friends,” the district said. “Space limitations of alternate sites for continuing in-person learning do not allow for all SMS students to be together at the same time under one roof. However, the SMS Team has developed a schedule to provide in-person learning for students in each grade level on a rotating schedule in an alternate location.”
That location is the Spooner Civic Center, where each grade level will attend two days of in-person instruction in combination with days of remote learning.
Students will continue learning remotely when their grade is not scheduled for in-person learning. The temporary schedule will begin on Monday, Dec. 13. The schedule is expected to remain in place until the start of winter break on Dec. 23.
Some parents may choose to keep students at home, and those students will be responsible for following the lesson plans that are posted and independently completing the tasks that are assigned to them. The in-person classes will not be livestreamed. Students will be provided a Grab n Go breakfast and a lunch when they are at the civic center.
“The unpredicted closing of Spooner Middle School has been difficult for students, their families and our staff members,” the district said. “We appreciate everybody’s patience and understanding while work continues to reopen the school safely for everyone.”
