SPOONER– Spooner Middle School Principal Michelle Kabdi will take on the role of classroom teacher at SMS when school begins in the fall. The transfer of positions comes at Kabdi’s request, and her last day as principal will be June 30.
“We thank Mrs. Kabdi for her service to the students, their families and the staff of SMS,” said SASD Superintendent Dave Aslyn. “The SMS Team has had a number of significant accomplishments during Michelle’s time as principal, including expanding communication avenues with families, expanding the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports Program, and receiving the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s School of Recognition Award.
“The entire SASD wishes her all the best as she transitions to this next phase of her career,” he said. “We are fortunate to have an educator of Mrs. Kabdi’s caliber in our district.”
Kabdi issued this statement:
Dear Spooner Middle School Families and the Spooner Community,
I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the Spooner Middle School principal over the past to years. It truly has been a pleasure getting to know the students and their families. After evaluating the needs of my own family, I have made the difficult, yet exciting, decision to transition back to the classroom. I am looking forward to serving the Spooner Area School District and bringing my passion for supporting the youth of Spooner to my new role as a 5th grade classroom teacher.”
The search process for the next SMS principal will begin immediately. The district anticipates that the new principal will be in place mid- to late summer.
For more information: David Aslyn, aslynd@spooner.k12.wi.us or 715.635.2171.
