MADISON — Spooner Middle School is among 107 schools in the state that received Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition honors in the 2019-20 school year.
The Schools of Recognition award is presented to schools leveraging federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students. The staff and students of Spooner Middle School earned the award for beating the odds. It is the second straight year that the school earned the Wisconsin Title I Schools of Recognition Award.
Criteria for receiving the award includes reaching goals for test participation, attendance, and graduation rates. Additional criteria, and a full description of award categories can be found on the DPI’s website.
“We are proud of this accomplishment at Spooner Middle School,” said Superintendent Dave Aslyn. “The School of Recognition Award is a wonderful acknowledgement to the great work by students, staff members and families taking place each day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.