SPOONER– Demolition of the Spooner Middle School old gym started on Thursday, July 1, and will run for two to three weeks.
The Spooner Area School District said additional traffic and construction noise is expected. Street closures are not anticipated, but traffic limitations may occur with large machinery trucks moving about the area.
Efforts will be taken to minimize the amount of dust and dirt affecting surrounding houses and property, the district said.
The district is working with CESA 10 on the construction project, and any concerns or questions can be forwarded to Lindsey Schreiner, Project Management Coordinator with CESA 10, at (715) 720-2136 or lschreiner@cesa10.k12.wi.us.
"We thank you for your cooperation at this time," the district said.
