The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Duluth will host six Skywarn Spotter Training classes online this spring, with both daytime and evening times offered for flexibility. The classes replace the in-person classes that had to be cancelled due to travel restrictions.
Classes are free, last approximately two hours, and include information about severe weather safety, thunderstorm identification, and how spotters can help NWS in severe weather. Classes will be identical in content; those interested need only take one of the classes offered.
"Content is appropriate for all ages (great for kids!), and we appreciate your help in spreading the word about these classes," the NWS said.
The dates and times for the classes are:
> Tuesday, April 14, 11 a.m.
> Thursday, April 16, 2 p.m.
> Thursday, April 16, 6:30 p.m.
> Tuesday, April 21 - 6:30 p.m.
> Wednesday, April 22, Noon
> Thursday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Registration for the online classes is at https://www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn.
The direct link to registration form is https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/6826853809301083918.
Additional classes may be added later and posted on the website above.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.