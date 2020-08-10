WASHBURN COUNTY– Six new cases were added to Washburn County's COVID-19 count between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon's update, Aug. 10.
That boosted the total to 47 with 30 active cases.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed a total of 48 as of Monday, but the Washburn County Health Department said its investigation discovered that the individual was not a Washburn County resident.
More COVID-19 information for Washburn County including information on testing, additional data links, and what to do when sick or in contact with a confirmed case: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
"Please note that we will not be releasing information about specific cases unless there is a need for public notification of community exposure," the health department said. "Information not released includes specific location of residence, employment, close contacts, personal activities, and details about their health status aside from 'active' or 'recovered.'
"We will not be including the change in number for 'currently monitoring' from the previous day because that number fluctuates as we simultaneously open new investigations and close out negative cases," the health department said.
